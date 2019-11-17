MENU

Ranu Mondal becomes the target of social media memes, this is why!

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 14:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal recently inspired a lot of memes on social media, and the reason will surprise you!

Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal isn't an unfamiliar name anymore. She became an Internet sensation after her video of signing a classic Hindi film song went viral, and thanks to Himesh Reshammiya, she landed her first big break in Bollywood with his film, Happy Hardy and Heer. Fame was at her doorstep.

She's now a household name and people have lauded her singing skills. However, with fame, comes a small price and Mondal is no exception. She recently attended an event and her makeup has become the reason why she's inspiring a lot of memes on social media of late.

Even though some reactions were genuinely amusing, we wonder if it is possible for any Bollywood celebrity not to inspire tons of memes on Twitter and Instagram in today's times. There were some reactions that also supported her. Check out some reactions:

Happy Hardy and Heer presents Reshammiya in a double role for the first time and its all set to release on January 3, 2020. Will Mondal's rise to fame and stardom continue?

