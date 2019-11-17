Ranu Mondal becomes the target of social media memes, this is why!

Ranu Mondal isn't an unfamiliar name anymore. She became an Internet sensation after her video of signing a classic Hindi film song went viral, and thanks to Himesh Reshammiya, she landed her first big break in Bollywood with his film, Happy Hardy and Heer. Fame was at her doorstep.

She's now a household name and people have lauded her singing skills. However, with fame, comes a small price and Mondal is no exception. She recently attended an event and her makeup has become the reason why she's inspiring a lot of memes on social media of late.

Even though some reactions were genuinely amusing, we wonder if it is possible for any Bollywood celebrity not to inspire tons of memes on Twitter and Instagram in today's times. There were some reactions that also supported her. Check out some reactions:

oscar award 2020 for best make up artist goes to #ranumondal #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/0gVWf2ysmi — Abhi sonne (@AbhiSonne) November 16, 2019

I give zero number to the make up artist....why do you want to change the color of somebody.....nature is the best makeup artist...you can only spoil it... poorthing...#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

People tweeting on #RanuMandal s makeup !!

True. joblessness has increased. — Naziya Dusgikar | ÙÂØ§Ø²ÛÂÛÂ (@NaziyaRDusgikar) November 16, 2019

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

Happy Hardy and Heer presents Reshammiya in a double role for the first time and its all set to release on January 3, 2020. Will Mondal's rise to fame and stardom continue?

