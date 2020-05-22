Ranveer Singh is all praise for Paatal Lok: 'Unflinching conviction! Raised the bar, my friends'

Paatal Lok is a nine-part police-based crime thriller series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 15th May 2020. It is a series that people have been suggesting other people watch and is the talk of the town. The show is completely a binge-worthy unmissable show that has received a lot of praise from the audiences, critics, and some prominent personalities.

Actor Ranveer Singh recently posted a story on his social media recommending everyone to watch the show, praising the show and congratulating the makers of Paatal Lok. Ranveer Singh posted a story with the poster of Paatal Lok with the caption:

"STRAIGHT-UP SCORCHER. Kadak. @ anushkasharma & @kans26 unflinching conviction. Raised the bar, my friends. Congratulation to the stellar team!".

Previously even eminent personalities like Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Bhuvan Bam, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nitesh Tiwari, Aahana Kumra, Sujoy Ghosh, Sayani Gupta, Hansal Mehta and Surbhi Jyoti were all praises for the show and Jaideep's performance too!

The series has the stellar ensemble cast of Jaideep Ahlawat as cop Hathiram, Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra, Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi, Jagjeet Sandhu as Chaaku, Asif Khan as Kabir M and more. The neo-nair show is created by Sudip Sharma and produced under Clean Slate Films which is Anushka Sharma's banner. Running strong on Amazon Prime, catch Paatal Lok now if you haven’t!

