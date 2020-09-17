Search

Rashami Desai on Disha Salian case: Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn't cool

Updated: 17 September, 2020 12:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Rashami Desai tweeted asking people to 'Stay real but first stay kind' when she was questioned about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian.

Rashami Desai/picture courtesy: Rashami Desai's Instagram account
Rashami Desai ruled the headlines once again when her call to Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager was recorded a while ago. The actress defended herself on social media and asked the media to stop spreading 'fake news' in the name of latest updates. Here's what the actress posted on Twitter.

Earlier that day, Rashami tweeted,

Speaking of Disha Salian, the celebrity manager was reported to be with her fiance when she took the drastic step. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali. Speaking to mid-day, Disha Salian's father had appealed to the public to stop "victimising" his daughter and spreading baseless rumours about her death.

