Rashami Desai on Disha Salian case: Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn't cool

Rashami Desai ruled the headlines once again when her call to Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager was recorded a while ago. The actress defended herself on social media and asked the media to stop spreading 'fake news' in the name of latest updates. Here's what the actress posted on Twitter.

Its disheartening to see tht certain section of media are cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize to all those who have fallen pray to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn't cool. Stay real but first stay kind — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 16, 2020

Earlier that day, Rashami tweeted,

From Power to politics to drugs. The fight for Justice surely has turned too ugly to witness. Well! This "drama" is next level, totally lacking discipline and rules. And there is more to come. #shame #DeathOfDemocracy — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 9, 2020

Speaking of Disha Salian, the celebrity manager was reported to be with her fiance when she took the drastic step. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali. Speaking to mid-day, Disha Salian's father had appealed to the public to stop "victimising" his daughter and spreading baseless rumours about her death.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news