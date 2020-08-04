Rasmus Peter Kristensen Garnering An Army Of Online Admirers Through His Unique Travel Experiences

As the world is pacing towards social media trends every industry is getting evolved around it. Some other constraints such as the internet, people's growing desire to explore different parts of the world and the free market gave rise to the need of a travel influencer. A travel influencer is one who develops content about travelling, tourism and culture for their blog or social media.

In order to be a popular travel influencer, being informative and unique in presenting the travel experiences works the most. One such personality is Rasmus Peter Kristensen who is famous for the uniqueness of his travel stories shared on social media.

Rasmus Peter Kristensen since childhood loved travelling to different places. With the passion for travel, Kristensen cultivated a fruitful journey of being a travel influencer. Apart from his routine work environment, Rasmus Peter Kristensen has overgone through Sealfit 20X, highly rigorous training with Navy seal camp.

Rasmus Peter Kristensen's feed is an artistic mix of colourful shots of his living the high life in luxury resorts, five-star hotels, adoring crystal blue waters or marvelling at spectacular architectures have all together worked in gathering millions of followers on @resort Instagram account.

Rasmus Peter Kristensen in his young age faced a panic attack which left him to battle with his travel desire. With passing time he developed back his travel zest along with which Rasmus Peter Kristensen finds joy in driving motor cross, snowboarding, Thai boxing and also training his pet German Shepard named Sika.

Rasmus Peter Kristensen finds the meaning of life through travelling and exploring different places, cultures and moreover he finds his own self. Rasmus Peter Kristensen's wife accompanies him in his travel journeys and both thrive at gathering beautiful pictures, memories and lusts for discovering the smallest corner of the world. Rasmus Peter Kristensen's @resort on Instagram will rise apparently as nowadays people are more into the digital world, the Instagram audience will watch their travel stories and follow their lead.

Rasmus Peter Kristensen's wanderlust is encouraging travel admirers to change the way they think about the world. Rasmus Peter Kristensen has already won an army of online admirers that the travel industry is waiting to welcome.

