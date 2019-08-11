Relish home-cooked food at Bohri food festival in Malad

food

The Bohri sweet dish Kalamro

Mumbaikars, be ready to relish Home-Cooked Authentic Bohri Cuisine as Malad based hotel The Resort is all set to host live-cooking counter. Chef Umaima Abdulally who has been in the food industry since the past 13 years will be serving authentic Bohri food to food lovers.

At present, a homemaker and active blogger, Chef Abdulally loves cooking and serving original Bohri food in all its goodness. The menu involves an all impressive buffet which boasts of a delectable spread of some signature Bohri dishes including the main course as well as desserts. What's more? Chef Abdulally will also share signature recipes of the inimitable dishes with food enthusiasts.



Chef Umaima Abdulally

Speaking about the upcoming food festival, Chef Umaima Abdulally said, "We love to enjoy food and what we love even more is to be a perfect mezbaan (Host) and feed our mehmaan (Guests). We are passionate about our food and no matter how much you eat; we feel you haven't eaten enough. We believe the next piece of meat is juicier than the one you just enjoyed. So, Eat On!"

The Bohri Food Festival will take place at The Resort, located on Madh-Marve Road, Malad West:

The unique venture by The Resort is giving a new dimension to the concept of home-chefs by providing space to cooking enthusiasts in order to display their skills. While on the other hand, it's offering gourmets an opportunity to taste the cuisines of different communities cooked in the most authentic form by the people who actually belong to them. Going ahead, The Resort will also be holding similar such sessions which will feature more distinctive cuisines from across the country.

The Kharak Halwa

On hosting Bohri food festival, Satyajit Kotwal, GM at The Resort says, "Their food is a bit different from other Muslim cuisines. The Bohri food is lighter, and most of the dishes are flavored with a few spices. That definitely does not mean they don't have dishes cooked with heavy spices. Some of the kebabs and meat curries are rich in spices. Also, it does not mean that the Bohri food has little or no similarities with the other Muslim food: for instance, the Bohri Kassak is similar to the Haleem which is basically a porridge-like dish of meat and whole wheat."

So, if you are a food connoisseur or have a soft corner for Bohri cuisine, and want to taste mouth-watering Bohri Dabba Goshts, Kheema Khichdi, the delicious 'mithaas' Kalamro, Malida, Gol Pani or the lip-smacking Kari Chawal and Kharak Halwa, then the Bohri food festival at The Resort in Malad is the place to be.

What Authentic Bohri Cuisine

Where High Tide Restaurant, The Resort, Madh-Marve Road, Malad West

When August 17, 24 and 31 (Only on Saturdays)

Time 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

