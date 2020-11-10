Renuka Shahane reveals husband Ashutosh Rana is not 'a very birthday friendly person'

Ashutosh Rana celebrates his 53rd birthday today, November 11, but he's not big on birthdays, claims wife actor Renuka Shahane. In a recent interview, Renuka Shahane opened up about plans for Rana's birthday and how she would like to surprise him once on his birthday.

Speaking to ETimes, Shahane said, "He is very reluctant to celebrate birthdays and he is not a very birthday friendly person. So it is not easy to make plans because usually, he doesn't like it. He mostly likes to spend his birthdays at home or likes to go out for a dinner with the family."

She added, "But the main thing that he actually likes to do on his birthday is to meet his spiritual guruji. Unfortunately, this year his guru passed away in May. So this is not going to be the time for him to celebrate."

Talking about the one thing she would like to do for Rana to surprise him on his birthday, Renuka Shahane shared, "We both are very simple people and we do not have any such wants to be fulfilled. But I would definitely love to surprise him one day with a script in which I could direct him. Worthy of him, I would like to write something so that I can direct him."

Also read: Akshay Kumar Extends Help To Actress Nupur Alankar, Renuka Shahane Thanks The Actor

Well, that would be a lovely surprise for both Ashutosh Rana and fans of the couple, don't you think? Here's wishing the versatile star a very happy birthday!

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana tied the knot in 2001 and have two kids - sons Shauryaman and Satyendra. On the work front, Rana was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal. He now has a few film projects lined up namely the Tamil film Maaligai, Shamshera, Hungama 2, Pagglait, and Prithviraj.

Renuka Shahane, on the other hand, was seen in the 2018 Marathi film Bucket List, and the web series What The Folks Seasons 2-3. Shahane will be directing the Netflix film Tribhanga, which features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in leading roles.

Also read: Renuka Shahane On Circus Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: He Was A Heartthrob; Have Seen Him Getting Mobbed By Fans

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news