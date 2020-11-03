Richa Chadha: Ali Fazal didn't need to jump to my rescue, had my sound legal team

Recently, Payal Ghosh and Richa Chadha were involved in a legal battle when the former made some defamatory remarks against the Gangs of Wasseypur star. During this time, her beau Ali Fazal didn't speak about the issue in his interviews or social media. Chadha has now given the reason for the same.

In an interview with Times of India, when asked about the same, she said, "Ali and I barely spoke about the case, but I kept him updated. He was marked on several of my emails. We are in a lovely relationship, and we give each other space. There's mutual respect, and of course, love and companionship."

She added, "He didn't need to jump to my rescue. I am capable of handling it on my own and I also had a sound legal team. Through this legal fight, and otherwise, he had always been supportive and been there for me."

Earlier this year, the actress had also spoken about her impending wedding with Fazal. Although the duo was supposed to tie the knot in April itself, the plans were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She had stated, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."

She added, "This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now."

Preparations for the couple's wedding were on in full swing, and so, Richa says it is a bit disheartening that they will have to postpone it. "The idea is to celebrate our special day with people close to us - our friends and family. Once things settle down and when the time is right, hopefully, we will come back and the new world will celebrate with us. I don't know what kind of wedding celebration it will be now, given the new norms, but let's see."

