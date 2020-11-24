Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together, actress talks about the new chapter

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for quite a long time now. The couple has never shied away from talking about their love for each other and also kept sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram. And now, they both have moved in together and begun a new chapter of their life.

For the uninitiated, they were set to tie the knot this year in April but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the global lockdown, the plans were postponed. And talking to Mumbai Mirror, Chadha talked about this new chapter of life and said, "The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift."

She added, "Ali is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with."

Talking about the adjustments that Fazal is trying to make, the actress revealed, "Also, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them."

Chadha recently said that her life is like that Tanishq advertisement. She also has a reason to say the same.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chadha said, "My life is like that ad. I've got so much love from Ali's family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else's marital choices." She also revealed how they spent time during the lockdown.

She revealed, "We barely get enough time together, but whatever time we spend, we cherish it together. We are excited about moving in together but once we do, we are going to tear each other apart." Fazal and Chadha were planning to tie the knot earlier this year in April but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans were canned.

