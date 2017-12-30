Robbers shoot Indian-origin student dead in Chicago, flee

An Indian-origin student was shot dead during an attempted armed robbery in the US, becoming one of the latest victims of gun violence in the country. Another Indian was injured in the attack



An Indian-origin student was shot dead during an attempted armed robbery in the US, becoming one of the latest victims of gun violence in the country. Another Indian was injured in the attack. Arshad Vhora, 19, was shot dead Thursday. Police said two people were shot during an armed robbery attempt inside the convenience store.

The second victim, Bakar Saieed, was critically wounded, police said, adding the victims are related. Vhora was filling in for a family member at the convenience store and gas station. Abdul Vhora, victim’s first cousin said, "He was filling in for his father while his father was out of the country."

Though cops are investigating the shooting as an armed robbery, they said the cash register appears to be untouched and they have not had problems with the gas station in the past. A $12,000 reward is being offered to help solve the case.

58k

No. of gun violence incidents in US in 2017

14.7k

People killed in these incidents