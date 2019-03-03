Roger Federer hits a ton at Dubai Championships

tennis

Swiss great Roger feels 'special' after winning his 100th title defeating Stefanos

Roger Federer

Roger Federer wrote another "special" page of history as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Dubai Championships to win the 100th title of his career.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner claimed a record eighth trophy at the Aviation Club. The Swiss second seed was untouchable throughout much of the 69-minute final as he gained revenge for his fourth-round Australian Open defeat by the 11th-ranked Greek youngster.

Two good

"It's so special to win my eighth here combined with 100," Federer said. "I had tough opponents all the way through — right up to Stefanos today. He's already having a great career, the game is in good hands."



Stefanos Tsitsipas

Second after Connors

Federer joins Jimmy Connors (109) as the only other man to have won 100 titles. His 99th trophy came last October at his home event in Basel. He missed out on his century at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and the Australian Open.

Federer had to work hard this week, winning in three sets over Philipp Kohlschreiber and Fernando Verdasco. Tsitsipas saw the end of an eight-match winning streak as he arrived in the Gulf with the Marseille title from last weekend. Federer broke in the opening game of the final, but had to battle to claim the opening set.

King Federer's landmark titles

1st in 2001 Milan: bt Julien Boutter (FRA) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4

10th in 2003 Vienna: bt Carlos Moya (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

20th in 2004 US Open: bt Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) 6-0, 7-6, 6-0

30th in 2005 Wimbledon: bt Andy Roddick (USA) 6-2, 7-6, 6-4

40th in 2006 Toronto: bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

50th in 2007 Cincinnati: bt James Blake (USA) 6-1, 6-4

60th in 2009 Wimbledon: bt Andy Roddick (USA) 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14

70th in 2011 ATP World Tour Finals, London: bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3

80th in 2014 Cincinnati: bt David Ferrer (ESP) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

90th in 2017 Indian Wells: bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4, 7-5

100th in 2019 Dubai: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-4, 6-4

