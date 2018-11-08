Rohit Shetty shares an emotional post about Simmba marrying Menamma

bollywood

The wedding festivities have already started at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's abode.

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Rohit Shetty posted an emotional message on social media yesterday for his Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who played Meenamma in his 2013 film, Chennai Express.

The filmmaker wrote, "When we started the film he was a young talented­ star but today as he performs his last shot for Simmba, I know I've earned a kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new journey with someone equally wonderful as him. I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma (sic)."

The wedding festivities have already begun for the two. Recently, there was a haldi celebration at Ranveer Singh's house, and prior to it, there was a puja held at Deepika's Bangalore house.

Deepika and Ranveer make for a beautiful pair and therefore mid-day has nominated them in the category 'Lovestruck Jodi' for Bollywood Jhakaas Awards. Check out our nominations for the category Lovestruck Jodi for Jhakaas Awards 2018 and vote for them right away!

Also Read: Role Reversal! Ranveer Singh To Move Into Deepika Padukone's Home After Marriage

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates