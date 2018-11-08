Rohit Shetty shares an emotional post about Simmba marrying Menamma
The wedding festivities have already started at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's abode.
Rohit Shetty posted an emotional message on social media yesterday for his Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who played Meenamma in his 2013 film, Chennai Express.
The filmmaker wrote, "When we started the film he was a young talented star but today as he performs his last shot for Simmba, I know I've earned a kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new journey with someone equally wonderful as him. I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba
The wedding festivities have already begun for the two. Recently, there was a haldi celebration at Ranveer Singh's house, and prior to it, there was a puja held at Deepika's Bangalore house.
Deepika and Ranveer make for a beautiful pair and therefore mid-day has nominated them in the category 'Lovestruck Jodi' for Bollywood Jhakaas Awards. Check out our nominations for the category Lovestruck Jodi for Jhakaas Awards 2018 and vote for them right away!
Also Read: Role Reversal! Ranveer Singh To Move Into Deepika Padukone's Home After Marriage
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Did you know about these beautiful siblings of our celebrities?