Roll call time

A delivery joint in Chembur gets its rolls right, but there is an issue with the paranthas

Double chicken tikka omlette roll

Thanks to our time spent in North India, we belong to that bunch of foodies who will settle for nothing short of the ideal version each time we decide to try out a new eatery.

And so we set out to try a parantha and roll delivery kitchen that has recently opened in Chembur. We use an app to order classics like aloo and mooli parantha (R160 each), as well as a chicken tikka roll (R150), chicken shawarma (R110) and a double chicken omelette roll (R190). The service is abysmally slow: we wait for about an hour and 15 minutes for our order to arrive, contrary to their promise of 40 minutes. The reason, we learn is that since it's a home kitchen, all the ingredients aren't available.



Chicken tikka roll. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

The aloo parantha has a decent amount of filling, but lacks salt. And the biggest miss — especially if you've enjoyed countless, delicious North Indian versions — is that the parantha is served without any makkhan. We move on to the mooli parantha, only to realise that it is actually another kind of aloo parantha. We use their measly portion of kokum (R70) to wash the disappointment down with.

Next, we try the chicken shawarma roll, but cannot taste the filling inside, which they have substituted with another chicken roll filling. We bite into it, and in contrast to our forgettable experience with the paranthas, are surprised by the tasty combination of succulent tikka pieces and chutney. It's a no-nonsense approach sans any added masala makes it the star of the deli order. The egg variant is juicier and for once, they have actually doubled up the amount of filling. We'll order their rolls, if we are prepared to check our order and call them to see if there will be any delays.



Kokum



At Loving Paratha & Roll, Jai hind nagar, Samaj Kalyan Society, Chembur East.

Time 8.30 am to 11 pm

Call 7506464646

(for delivery)

