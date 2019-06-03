Rose tinted glasses

food

A Ramazan staple, Roohafza was recently in the news for fostering Indo-Pak bonhomie. Here are a few cooler, newer versions of the drink

How can we forget the rose-flavoured drink that most of us have chugged with unabashed pleasure during the scorching Indian summer for most of our lives? But last month, news broke that Roohafza had gone missing from the shelves in India. As palpitating patrons took to the Internet to lament, Usama Qureshi, MD and CEO of Hamdard Pakistan, rose to the occasion and offered to send trucks of the much-loved drink via the Wagah border. Meanwhile, in the city, mixologists and chefs are giving the syrup a heady twist, and the good news is, it's back in production, too. Here's how you can make the most of this sugary beverage.

The tea party

Enjoy a fruity tea made with black tea concentrate, the popular rose syrup and limejuice. The rose tea (R125) available at this restaurant will help you stay hydrated through the last few days of summer.

At Mulk, Crescent Royale, Andheri West.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 12.30 am

Call 8879406666

Cool down with this

At this Bohri home-dining experience, the seven-course meal can do you in. To ensure diners survive the massive spread, they're welcomed with a Roohafza sharbat, served with sabja and mint leaves, both cooling agents. "This sharbat is a reflection of my childhood. Every time I used to come back home from long hours of play, my mom used to keep a glass ready for me," Munaf Kapadia, founder of the venture, says.

At The Bohri Kitchen, Colaba.

On Every weekend, 12.30pm

Call 9819447438

A bed of roses

The gulab ki pankhudiyon ka sharbat (R425) might sound like a complicated beverage but is actually a simple-yet-fun concoction of the syrup, lime juice and chilled water garnished with rose petals. "A healthy summer cooler is a perfect remedy to beat the heat and Roohafza, being a popular desi drink, acts as an ideal thirst quencher," chef

Ishijyot Surri shares.

At Pachinco, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 12.30 am

Call 8879645670

Mocktail with a twist

"Cocktail culture is making a comeback in Mumbai and people are venturing out for well-crafted drinks. So, we have curated a varied and immersive bar programme which features unique cocktails and mocktails," says Pankil Shah, partner and cocktail programme head at this Asian eatery, while speaking about laotong (R400), a mocktail featuring berry tea, vinegar and tomato shrub, soda, and Roohafza.

At Miss T, 4, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

Call 22801144

