Rumour of father paying for his Bollywood debut leaves Ranveer Singh upset

bollywood

In an interview, Ranveer Singh spoke about rumours of his father paying a hefty amount to Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films) for his Bollywood debut

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has carved a name for himself in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who made his debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) has completed nine years in Bollywood with an amazing career graph. The flamboyant actor with his infectious energy manages to pull the crowd at any event or at the movies.

However, there is something that had the actor feel upset about! In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ranveer Singh revealed that rumour of his father paying for his Bollywood debut is false, and affected him. Talking about it, the Simmba actor said, "There were rumours that my father gave Rs 10 lakh to Aditya Chopra, to get me launched. That really hurt me, it brought my whole upbringing into question. How can you write something so false that I had never said? I had genuinely struggled and am proud of what I achieved. Young actors will message me and ask, 'Yo bro, I can cough up the money, tell me what I have to do.' And I have to say that these rumours are not true, stop believing that!"

Ranveer Singh is currently in the most amazing and comfortable space in personal and professional life. On November 14, 2018, Ranveer Singh married his longtime actor-girlfriend Deepika Padukone in Italy's Lake Como, which followed by numerous reception parties. He later had Rohit Shetty directorial, Simmba, which is roaring loud at the Box Office and crossed several records.

The actor has another film, Gully Boy by Zoya Akhtar in hand, which is releasing on February 14, 2019. Right from the film's teaser, trailer, dialogues, song teaser and the title track, everything has struck the right chords amongst the audience.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is truly a hard-working actor and his prep for Gully Boy is proof enough

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only