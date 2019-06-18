Saaho: Mohamaad Ghibran lends the original background score for the magnum opus

regional-cinema

The Saaho teaser, which recently released gave us a dose of a power-packed background score with a thrilling combination of beats and rhythm which Mohamaad Ghibran has composed

Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho promises to be a treat for the audience with its interesting jukebox. The album, which has the rendition of its original background score from ace music director, Mohamaad Ghibran, is already receiving all the praises from the audience.

The music composer is a leading name of the South Indian industry and has composed music and original background score creator for various projects. The Saaho teaser, which recently released gave us a dose of a power-packed background score with a thrilling combination of beats and rhythm which Mohamaad has composed. With a thrilling background score, the teaser has indeed charted records and the audience is already awaiting the release of the high octane action thriller.

The teaser charted new records with more than 72 million views across all languages, within few days of its release and continues to be a hit across all media. The upcoming action movie has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year and gives a treat to the audience with the thrill and power punch of action.

Take a look at the teaser here:

A fresh pairing for the industry, Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor have given an action packed and fast paced teaser to delight their fans with some glimpses from the movie and ever since its release, the fans cannot stop gushing over the overall chemistry and action sequences that the teaser promises.

Saaho teaser has a perfect blend of quirky jokes, fast-paced bike chases and gunfights to get your adrenaline rushing. The teaser has set the audience excited for this humongous action film.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Also Read: Prabhas-starrer Saaho trailer to be attached with Spider-Man: Far From Home

Top Entertainment Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates