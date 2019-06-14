Prabhas-starrer Saaho trailer to be attached with Spider-Man: Far From Home

bollywood

The trailer of Baahubali actor Prabhas' next Saaho to be attached to Marvel's action flick Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland in Spiderman; Prabhas in Saaho

A prestige once attached to films of Bollywood's superstars is gradually moving into the hands of Hollywood — Indian filmmakers are now eyeing international flicks to attach the trailers of their films to. Following the mammoth success of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in India, the makers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho are set to attach their trailer to the franchise's upcoming Spiderman spin-off. mid-day has it that the trailer will release on social media on July 1, and subsequently in cinema halls on July 5, along with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A trade source says, "Producers of Bollywood films like to attach their trailers to big Hollywood franchises. Earlier this year, Bharat's trailer was released with Avengers: Endgame." While Saaho's teaser exploited the film's action to draw viewers, the trailer will have an emotional undertone, apart from introducing the antagonists, we're told. A source from the creative team adds, "Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar and Neil Nitin Mukesh play the baddies, but it's a clincher till the end to decipher what their motive is."

With Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home eyeing about 2,000 screens, trade analyst Atul Mohan finds it fitting for the makers of Saaho to consider a film of this stature. "It implies that there will be more eyeballs and hence more business for the film. Like Spider-Man, Saaho is also action [oriented], and will hence target an audience with similar taste." However, Sony Pictures, distributors of the Marvel flick say they do not have any information with regards to this development. Made on a Rs 300 crore budget, Saaho will release on August 15.

