Saaho poster: The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is laden with action

Prabhas sports an intense look in this intriguing poster, which will surely thrill the audience. The fierce avatar of the superstar has set the bars really high for its release already

The makers of Prabhas' Saaho have released a new poster of his much-anticipated film today, May 27. The actor sports an intense look in this intriguing poster, which will surely thrill the audience. The fierce avatar of the superstar has set the bars really high for its release already.

The actor shared the poster on his social handle with a special way of addressing his fans, he wrote, "Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! #15AugWithSaaho â¬ âª

@shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie"

A fierce look and fast-paced chases are all the hints we can get from this new outing from the much-awaited high-octane movie. The background features broken glasses and flying cop cars to add to the action-packed poster.

The poster already has action filled to its brim, which tells us that this movie will be the one to remember. Prabhas' commendable look on the bike has set the right notes for action lovers.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal is paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is being shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously.

It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high-octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

