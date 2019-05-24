Shraddha Kapoor is acing the juggling act between her two films, Saaho and Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts

Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram handle

Shraddha Kapoor is constantly in a travel mode as the young actress has her kitty full of films, juggling around shoots from location to location. The actress is currently working on Prabhas starrer multilingual film 'Saaho' and has taken off from Hyderabad to Dubai to shoot for Remo D'souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' starring alongside Varun Dhawan.

With these many projects lined up and the actress juggling between shoots, it is pretty obvious that one must have to go through a lot of travel. Shraddha recently took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures from her travel diaries for work which we all can relate to.

Here are the pictures which Shraddha shared that chronicles her travel diaries as she sets herself out of Hyderabad city to Dubai to shoot for 'Street Dancer 3D.'

Recently, pictures of Shraddha preparing for 'Street Dancer 3D' surfaced on the internet. Flaunting a completely toned body and ripped abs, the actress is shedding some serious fitness goals.

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

