Shraddha Kapoor spotted post dance rehearsals. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Shraddha Kapoor shows perfectly sculpted abs post her workout; photos go viral. Shraddha Kapoor's latest pictures are going viral. The highlight of those photos are her washboard abs while she was clicked outside her dance studio in Andheri by the paparazzi. Shraddha, as usual, flashed her million-dollar smile for the shutterbugs as she got clicked

On Thursday, Shraddha Kapoor made her way to the social media, courtesy, her washboard abs. The actress, who is juggling between Bollywood and South films, is working extremely hard to stay in shape. Shraddha is not often spotted outside her gym or after her dance rehearsals, unlike other celebrities but is in perfect shape. And, when she was spotted, she grabbed headlines for the same.

Dressed in a black sports attire and open mane, Shraddha Kapoor looked fresh and beautiful. Shraddha has joined the list of Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others, who already have perfect abs!

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, titled, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The dance film, helmed by Remo D'souza is touted to be the biggest dance film in India. Apart from Shraddha, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and some other prominent names from Remo's dancing troupe. Shraddha and Varun were last seen together in ABCD 2 and their chemistry spits fire onscreen. Street Dancer 3D is their second collaboration after ABCD 2.

Shraddha was spotted exiting a dance studio after the rehearsals for Street Dancer 3D. Along with this film, she will also be seen in the South Indian film industry with Saaho. This film is a multilingual film and Shraddha is paired opposite superstar, Prabhas, whose last film, Baahubali series was a humongous hit and created benchmarks for other films overall.

The 32-year-old will also be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore. The film is helmed by Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The theme song of this film is reported to be shot on the sets amounting to Rs. 9 crores. This song will also mark the reunion of choreographer Bosco and Caeser, who'll be pairing up after three years.

