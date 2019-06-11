Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares a picture with director Sujeeth
Shraddha Kapoor is all set to shoot for a song from Saaho, which is the only sequence left from the movie
Shraddha Kapoor has recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule for Street Dancer, where the actress had been shooting several dance sequences in the 'City of Gold'. After this, Shraddha Kapoor is back to her much-awaited next, Saaho. After treating the audience with back-to-back workout videos, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture with Saaho director Sujeeth and is currently shooting for a song for the movie, Saaho.
One of the most relatable actresses of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor didn't miss out a chance and took the entire cast down the memory lane after she sang 'Sun Sathiya' on the sets of Street Dancer. The people on the set applauded Shraddha but even the fans appreciated the actress for her breathtaking voice. However, she is back to her Saaho mode.
The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign â¤ï¸ð¤
Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.
Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.
With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.
