Shraddha Kapoor is back to Saaho shoot mode; teaser out on June 13
Saaho will witness Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar where the actress will be essaying the role of a cop
Shraddha Kapoor who has recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule for Street Dancer, where the actress had been shooting several dance sequences in the City of Gold, the actress is back to her much-awaited next, Saaho. After treating the audience with back to back workout videos, Shraddha Kapoor, who is working relentlessly for her projects, shared a picture with Saaho director Sujeeth and is currently shooting for a song for the movie Saaho.
Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post on Instagram announcing the teaser release date of Saaho. She wrote, "The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign"
The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign â¤ï¸ð¤
One of the most relatable actresses of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor who didn't miss out a chance and took the entire cast down memory lane after she sang 'Sun Sathiya' on the sets of Street Dancer, where not only the people on the set applauded Shraddha, but even the fans appreciated the actress for her breathtaking voice.
Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.
Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.
With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.
Also read: Makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho and trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy amicably parted ways
