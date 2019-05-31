Makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho and trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy amicably parted ways

regional-cinema

First, the trio announced the news on their social media wishing the best to the makers of Saaho.

In a recent development of events, the makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho and the musician trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy have cordially parted ways, showing us all how it should be done, professionally. First, the trio announced the news on their social media wishing the best to the makers of Saaho. Following so, the makers also wished the best to the trio while they concluded their association for the project.

The producers, UV Creations tweeted from their twitter handle, "Thank you @ShankarEhsanLoy for all the support.. Means a lot. One of the nicest people to work with. Looking forward to working with you all soon. #Saaho [sic]"

The makers are working on music which will appeal to pan India audience. The audience will be updated soon with more details on the same. Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas who enjoys a pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously.

The makers of 'Saaho' released a new poster from the action-thriller and the leading actor, Prabhas can be seen sporting a fierce look, glaring through the poster. The action thriller 'Saaho' also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst the rest.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

