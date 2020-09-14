Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Rupal Patel aka Kokila Ben to return in season 2

TV actress Rupal Patel aka Kokila Ben will be returning with the season 2 of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The makers of the popular daily soap are, reportedly, planning to launch the show during Navratri, this year, which is in mid-October. Reports were doing rounds that Rupal, who played the strict mother-in-law Kokila Modi, will be replaced in the second season.

However, the actress rubbished the rumours and told Mumbai Mirror, "There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki," thus confirming her return.

Rupal, who is currently part of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was initially worried about managing two shows simultaneously, considering the ongoing situation in the pandemic. "I couldn't sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time. But the channel, Rajan sir and Rashmi ma'am have assured me that we will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly," said Patel.

Earlier in this week, the cast of the show became viral with the popular question 'rasode me kaun tha' (who was in the kitchen). Ever since then, it was reported that now the second season of the show is coming.

Producer Rashmi Sharma revealed in an interview, earlier, "Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch in 2010. Even after it ended, it remained on top of my mind and we came up with some ideas on how we could take it forward. During the lockdown, its reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a new season. Its recall value is still very strong. There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships."

About Saath Nibhana Saathiya:

The first season ended in 2017 after a 10-year run, Saath Nibhana Saathiya garnered huge popularity; courtesy: its dialogues. In fact, the reruns of the episodes garnered a lot of attention due to the members.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya revolves around the Modi family, who live in a mansion in Rajkot. It explores the morals and values of a typical Gujarati joint family when cousins Gopi (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Rashi (Rucha Hasabnis) marry two Modi sons, Ahem (Mohammed Nazim) and Jigar (Vishal Singh).

