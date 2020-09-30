Sachin Pilgaonkar on daughter Shriya's name been dragged in nepotism debate: I am a human, even I have a heart

The age-old debate on nepotism and groupism has reinvigorated after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The debate has exploded on social media over the last few weeks and a lot of television and Hindi film actors have been talking about it and how Bollywood functions. Several celebrities have also spoken about the dark side of showbiz. There has been an increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor's fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities.

Veteran actor Sachin Pilgoankar also expressed his thoughts on the nepotism debate. The actor said he was angered by the way her daughter-actress Shriya Pilgoankar's name was dragged into this issue. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "All these things are very natural to happen, and we do get irritated by a few things here and there. Fortunately, all of us are together, and start pacifying one another, whoever has lost their cool! Others are there to put a hand on the shoulder. But I will never lie to you by saying I don’t get pissed off. I am a human being, I am not a saint yaar, I have a heart.”

The actor also said that he never asked her daughter to pursue acting. It was her decision. "Advice is given to me, by her. In today’s age, you cannot keep on teaching them how to do, what to do. Children have their own life and methods, one must not interfere in that. She is our daughter, but if I felt she was not good in this field as an actor, we would have told her point blank. We wouldn’t have kept quiet or keep praising her just because she is our daughter, we are not those kind of people. But fortunately, even we are appreciating what she is doing. There is no reason for us to advise her,” added Pilgaonkar.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Shriya had spoken about how her parents have always been a great source of inspiration. "I feel blessed to be their daughter. They both have inspired me a lot. From discussing cinema to giving advice, they have always helped me through my thick and thin," she said.

Sachin Pilgoankar isn't the only actor who has lashed out at netizens targetting star kids. In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi had said that people should have empathy and kindness inside them. The veteran actor said, "We, as humans, should have empathy and kindness inside us. At the same time, one doesn’t decide where they are going to be born, it’s not in our hands. I know right now, the entire world has below average sensibility, and making the facts reach people through social media is difficult".

The Newton actor added, "Filmi parivaar ke bachhon ko advantage hai ki unko platform bauhaut asaani se mil jaayega (Star kids have the advantage of getting a platform early in their lives). I’ve been acting for 24 years now. It could have been that in place of me, some film family kid would have been recognised right from their first film. But for them to survive, talent is necessary. After Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Monday onwards the public comes to see the film, not because someone is a producer, director or star’s kid. Even if it’s an average film, it could be average for us, but a big chunk of India’s public could consider it above that."

Coming back to Shriya, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016-film Fan was last seen in web series Crackdown. She shared screen space with Saqib Salim, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia in the digital series. She will be next seen in Mirzapur 2.

