Sack Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chief, says Congress

The Congress demanded that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked in the wake of board paper leaks and a probe by a high court judge ordered into the matter. Alleging that the ‘exam mafia’ was being encouraged under the Modi government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said exam leaks destroy the hopes and future of millions of students. He also targeted PM Narendra Modi, saying there are a number of “leaks” under this government, which show that “the chowkidar is weak”, an apparent reference to Modi’s poll refrain that he would work as a watchman. “Time to fix accountability and sack HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal,” Congress Communications incharge Randeep Surjewala told the media.

CBSE got notes with Economics answers

The office of CBSE had received an envelope without an address on March 26. It contained four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class XII Economics paper, the board said in its complaint to the Delhi police. The police's crime branch unit is investigating the alleged leak of the Class XII Economics and Class X Mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter.

'Re-exam dates to be declared by Tue'

The CBSE is expected to announce on Monday or Tuesday the next date of re-examination for the Mathematics and Economics subjects, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday. The CBSE, in a circular on Wednesday, had said that students would have to take the re-test for the two subjects.

Students protest against paper leaks

A group of students staged a protest against the CBSE question paper leaks at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday, demanding either a re-examination of all subjects or none at all. The Economics question paper of Class XII, held on March 26 and Maths question paper of Class X, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

