Sai Tamhankar: I am not biased towards any medium

Foraying into the digital space with a Marathi show, Sai Tamhankar on the joys of experimenting with various platforms

Sai Tamhankar

Her repertoire (Hunterrr, Sathi Re and Kasturi) is proof that she can juggle television and the big screen with equal ease. Now, Sai Tamhankar is ready to take the plunge into the digital world. The actor talks about making her debut with Date With Sai on ZEE5.

What made you choose the show for your digital debut?

The show caught my attention because I am playing myself on screen. I've worked with the director [Dnyanesh Zoting] before in Rakshas. We've become great friends. He knows my creative desires as an artiste and has beautifully accommodated them in the show. It is a thriller drama. This is the first time that someone has conceptualised a Marathi show that is a mix of fiction and non-fiction.

This show marks your first brush with the action genre.

I have jumped from heights and fired guns; in fact, for a particular sequence, I had to jump from the 10th floor balcony into another one. That scared me, but it was also exciting. Some day, I want to do a hardcore action movie, along the lines of Kill Bill.

Popular perception is that reality shows are no longer real.

People tend to assume that all reality shows are fake. However, that's not true. There are shows where the proceedings are spontaneous and unplanned. I am currently judging a Marathi comedy show, it is a different experience altogether. The show helped me realise that I have amazing comic timing.

How different is it to work in the digital space vis-à-vis films?

Every medium has its own charm. I enjoy television as much as films. The advantage of web is that there is no censorship; a director, producer and actor get a free hand to test their limit. What excites me is the characters I get to play and the journey they take me on, as an actor. I am not biased towards any medium.

Post Sacred Games, there has been a school of thought that believes that the digital space needs to be censored.

Times are changing. We should adapt. It is amazing how we get comfortable with things that should not happen. There should at least be one medium that's devoid of censorship.

Post Love Sonia, does Bollywood feature on your wish list?

It will always be on my list. It is nice to widen your horizons. Marathi is my mother tongue, but I want to explore other languages.

