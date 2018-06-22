Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap stretch it out doing Yoga

Nehwal even tagged high performance strength and conditioning specialist Dony Lonappan (in the background) on Instagram

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal tweeted this picture with fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap doing yoga on International Yoga Day yesterday. Saina Nehwal even tagged high-performance strength and conditioning specialist Dony Lonappan (in the background) on Instagram.

#internationalyogaday2018 ðð A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onJun 20, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli's rumoured romance has been doing the rounds for sometime now. Awhile back when Saina Nehwal posted a photo of the two on Instagram along with Kashyap, fans had given their approval to the couple.

That particular picture instantly went viral with many fans urging the couple to tie the knot. "Go ahead. You two are perfect," one fan wrote. Another added: "You both make a good couple. Marry." Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates