Saiyami Kher joins Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe - Season 2

television

Director Mayank Sharma will helm the second instalment of web series Breathe as well. The series is expected to go on floors next month.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher

Amid reports that Abhishek Bachchan is set to make his digital debut with the second season of Breathe, mid-day has learnt that the makers have zeroed in on the leading lady for the Amazon Prime thriller. Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Mirzya (2016), has been brought on board for the series, that saw R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in its first edition.

A source reveals, "The second season will not be a continuation of the first. For the lead actress, the creative team at Abundantia wanted a young girl who hasn't been over-exposed. When the makers reached out to Saiyami, she was happy to audition. She came on board last week; the contract is expected to be signed soon."

Director Mayank Sharma will helm the second instalment as well. The series is expected to go on floors next month.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Anurag Basu's film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates