Sakshi Dhoni shares photo of Ziva with newborn; fans ask if she blessed with another baby

India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was flooded with queries if she had a second child after she Instagrammed a picture of daughter Ziva, five, holding a baby in her lap along with a red heart emoji. The post received 562,405 'likes'.

View this post on Instagram âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onAug 10, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

An online user replied: "Are you guys blessed with baby [heart emoji]." Another wrote: "2nd bby??" Meanwhile, a third user said: "Is he your child?" "Congratulations both of you," said a fourth one.

Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni stuns in off-shoulder yellow dress. See Instagram photo

Sakshi Dhoni is one of the most famous cricketer wives in the country and she is also one of the most active on social media. Sakshi Dhoni often shares a sneak peek into her personal life with photos and videos of MS Dhoni, Ziva, their pet dogs and home in Ranchi. MS Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot in April 2010. In 2015, the star couple welcomed their daughter Ziva.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news