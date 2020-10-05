Salman Khan: Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months, feels good

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the lockdown, the shooting of all the films came to a standstill. After almost half-a-year, Salman Khan is back to work and begun shooting for the remaining portions of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. And he shared a post on his Instagram account.

This is what he wrote- "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good." (sic) Have a look right here:

Talking about the film's release in the cinemas, the director Prrabhudeva said, "We have just a small portion of shooting left. No more than 3-4 days. The post-production is on and we can come anytime the theatres open." Talking of getting the audiences back, he said, "If anyone can do this, it's Salman sir."

He added, "He is the hope after the coronavirus. We are waiting for theatres to open so we can give the audience a chance to return. We are okay with Diwali or Christmas 2020. Or with Republic day in 2021. Nothing has been decided."

Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist. Deva and Khan collaborated for the first time in 2009 with Wanted and did Dabangg 3 last year too. For the last 11 years, Khan has had a release on Eid every year.

Starting from Wanted, it continued with Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3, and Bharat. Deva, on the other hand, has directed films like Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Singh Iis Bling, and Dabangg 3.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Disha Patani Resumes Shoot Of Salman Khan Starrer; Shares Picture

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news