Salman Khan is back on the sets: Actor set to resume shooting of Bigg Boss 14, Radhe on this date

Salman Khan and Prrabhudeva were all set to reunite for another action-packed drama called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a remake of the Korean thriller, The Outlaws. This film was slated to release in cinema halls this year on Eid on May 22 and clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb.

However, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the schedule for this year went for a toss and a lot of films were streamed on OTT as the cinemas were shut down Internationally. Now, with the government relaxing lockdown norms and allowing the resumption of shooting, Salman seems all geared up to be back on the sets. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman is set to shoot the resume the final schedule of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in two weeks.

A source speaking to the publication said, "There may be a delay of a day or two, depending on the exact date of Prabhu’s arrival, but the studio has been blocked and set construction will begin in the next few days. It’s a short schedule of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shoot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. The antagonist, Randeep Hood along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule."

Apart from Radhe, Salman will also be shooting for the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14. "Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance.”

Talking about Radhe, director Prrabhudeva in an earlier interview had talked about how they plan to release Radhe in cinemas. He said, "We have just a small portion of shooting left. No more than 3-4 days. The post-production is on and we can come anytime the theatres open. Talking of getting the audiences back, he said, "If anyone can do this, it's Salman sir."

He added, "He is the hope after the coronavirus. We are waiting for theatres to open so we can give the audience a chance to return. We are okay with Diwali or Christmas 2020. Or with Republic day in 2021. Nothing has been decided."

Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist. Deva and Khan collaborated for the first time in 2009 with Wanted and did Dabangg 3 last year too. For the last 11 years, Khan has had a release on Eid every year.

Starting from Wanted, it continued with Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3, and Bharat. Deva, on the other hand, has directed films like Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Singh Iis Bling, and Dabangg 3.

Apart from Radhe, Salman Khan will soon start working on Guns of North, which is based on the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, and will play the role of a Sikh cop, with brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma playing a gangster. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in his kitty.

Looks like, we will get to see four back-to-back Salman starrers post the coronavirus pandemic.

