Salman Khan looking into the marketing and promotional aspects of Dabangg 3

With less than a month to go for the release of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make the action thriller a grand success. It is said that he is also looking into the marketing and promotional aspects of the film. He is personally in the loop about every aspect of the film.

Recently, Sajid Ali Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo that has collaborated with Salman Khan on several films, revealed that the superstar takes the final decision when it comes to the music of their films, adding that Salman is a talented and musical person.

Sajid and his co-composer brother Wajid return with Salman Khan in "Dabangg 3", where they are credited as music directors apart from Sandeep Shirodhkar. For the upcoming film, a unique strategy has been approached, for the launch of the songs. Audio versions of the songs were released first on the T-Series YouTube channel before the video versions.

"Basically entire team thought about the strategy but Salman bhai is the person who takes the final decision when it comes to music of the film. He is, Masha Allah, a very talented and musical man. He has the knack to bring his own personality into music and he advises us in terms of what song will be best suited for a certain situation in the film," said Sajid, while interacting with the media at his birthday celebration on Thursday in Mumbai.

"Initially, we were really uncertain about the strategy. We thought that the songs could become flops or they may not garner the kind of response we are expecting, but he (Salman Khan) just smiled and said, ‘this is what I want and I think this idea will really work'. We decided to release the songs his way. We always had confidence in our songs and we knew that when the audio track would come out, it would get good response. I think it's a fantastic strategy. It's a good thing to tease the audience with the music of ‘Dabangg 3'," said Sajid.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on December 20.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates