Salman Khan wishes director David Dhawan who gave him maximum hits

Salman Khan on filmmaker David Dhawan's birthday wished him on Twitter

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg 3, opposite Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, shared a sweet birthday message for popular filmmaker David Dhawan. The actor, who has collaborated with David Dhawan for a lot of comedy films called the director entertaining.

Salman Khan shared it on Instagram and captioned the picture: "The best entertaining director who has given me the maximum films and hits . . Happy birthday! #DavidDhawan [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onAug 16, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

Salman and Dhawan have together worked in films like Biwi No.1, Partner, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, "Dulhan Hum Le Jayengay, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa.

Talking about his work commitments, Salman Khan is also preparing for the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. Like any other year, Salman is all set to set the stage on fire with his impeccable hosting skills. Speculation has begun on the contestant line-up for season 13. Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are likely contestants.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat, along with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

It is also said that Salman Khan will reunite with Jacqueline Fernandez for Kick 2. The actress' bodacious dance moves in the song Jumme Ki Raat was loved and adored by fans all across.

