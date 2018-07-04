Salman Khan's dance film with Remo D'Souza to roll after Bharat, Dabangg 3

Quashing rumours of fallout post Race 3, Remo D'Souza says dance film with superstar to roll after Bharat, Dabangg 3

Salman Khan and Remo DÃ¢Â€Â™Souza

With Salman Khan's Eid offering, Race 3, receiving mixed response from the audience, rumours were rife that the superstar has put director Remo D'Souza's next on the backburner. However, in the latest development, it has been learnt that staying true to his word, Khan will headline the director's dance film.

Speaking to mid-day, D'Souza rubbished reports that the lacklustre performance of Race 3 had led to animosity between the actor-director duo. "Salman sir and I don't have any issues. We are collaborating on another project," he said, referring to the father-son drama tentatively titled Dancing Dad. While Khan had greenlit the script last year, he had requested D'Souza to helm Race 3, post which they were to team up for the dance film.

The director added that the film is likely to roll after Khan wraps up the shooting of Bharat and Dabangg 3. "I am currently working on my next film [featuring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif]. Salman sir is busy with Bharat, after which he will start shooting for Dabangg 3. We will start work on the dance film after that."

