Salman Khan's proteges to star with him in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

It is well-known in Bollywood that Salman Khan takes his mentoring role seriously. The superstar — who launched Sooraj Pancholi with Hero (2015), Zaheer Iqbal with Notebook (2019) and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveratri (2018), among others — has been keenly following their career moves. Now, in what will be a boost to their careers, it has been heard that the three protégés will join Khan in his recently announced project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A source reveals, "While Salman leads the show, the film will have an ensemble cast. Director Farhad Samji was looking for relatively new faces for certain characters in the action comedy. When Salman recommended Sooraj, Zaheer and Aayush for the parts, Farhad as well as producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed that they fit the bill for small but crucial roles. The trio will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman's character and end up helping him. The Eid 2021 release is expected to roll mid-year."



Sooraj Pancholi, Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma

mid-day reached out to the director, who did not respond.

