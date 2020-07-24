Sameera Reddy on body shaming: I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things

Sameera Reddy may have been away from the silver screen for a while, but given the power of social media, the actor is making all the right buzz. The actress shared a video wherein she also narrated her own personal experience over her physical attributes which had made her an unhappy person.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Taxi No 9211 actress opened up about being compared to her sisters and then with the industry people over her looks. "I got a DM from a mom of a one-year-old on Instagram. She wrote that she doesn't feel beautiful, and she said she feels really fat. And she feels ugly. Oh my God! These are the words that I fight. I fight against them. I try my best to be fearless and show you how exactly how it is". said Sameera, who is a mother of two kids- Hans Varde and daughter Nyra.

She continues, "And then I went to the industry where I was compared to everybody. I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things like [use] coloured lenses because I wanted that fair, light-eyed look. I used pads on every part of my body which I felt was not keeping up with the norms. I did everything that made me feel more crap about myself. That's why today work harder to fight against any kind of shaming," she said.

Reddy was in the news last year when she embraced motherhood for the second time giving birth to a girl, Nyra. The Tezz actress had married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015. Sameera Reddy also shot for an underwater photoshoot during her pregnancy which went viral on social media.

In an interview to IANS, Sameera spoke about what it takes to be a new mother, especially during coronavirus lockdown. "Every time I look at my baby girl, I feel a sense of joy and optimism. There are so many stories that I will be telling her about the unconditional love and efforts that doctors, nurses, police forces, and the community at large are putting in to ensure our safety and protection," she said.

"I understand what it takes to be a new mother, especially during this time. I have always championed that we mothers are imperfectly perfect --- the ups and downs, constant worry, disconnection, these feelings are normal and I am confident that we will come out stronger," she added.

