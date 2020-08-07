Samir Sharma's heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death goes viral, 'read this if you cared about him'

In another unfortunate piece of news, model and television actor Samir Sharma (44) committed suicide on Wednesday, August 5. Samir had been part of TV serials Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and had even played a prominent role in the 2014 Hindi film, Hasee Toh Phasee. Several celebrities and industry friends mourned his death.

Now, his note on mental health and depression that the actor had posted post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on social media. In the note, Sharma talked about how mental health and what a person suffering from depression go through. He had hared excerpts from a book to spread awareness about depression. The note read: "And on a slightly different topic. And yeah it's a bit of a read but have patience and read it. It demands your time. Do you understand the meaning of taking your own life? Don’t imagine it. So let’s not for a second even assume that he was a coward. But why does he do it? Not because of any social or financial or any other pressure. He does it because the devil just doesn’t stop screaming, a scream which causes a pain so unbearable yet completely inexplicable (sic)".

He captioned the note, "Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput (sic)". Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput. A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) onJul 21, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Samir was quite active on social media and enjoyed sharing poems on his Instagram handle. On July 27, he had shared a poem which read, “I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit and all that was me I burned in it. ... I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone and I with it. I woke up to ashes and I was in it. I took what was left, and left it in a stream and hoped my ashes this time have a better dream (sic)".

View this post on Instagram @bleedingsoulpoetry @societyofpoetry #bleedingsoulpoetry. Photo by Samir Sharma. A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) onJul 26, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

A week before this, he had shared another poem on Instagram which read, "Don’t kid yourselves, you’re all judgmental, whether you accept it or not. Even i am, i m judging you right now, see? That moral high ground you think you’re standing on, is nothing but the graveyard of your dead conscience (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) onJul 20, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT

A month ago, he had shared the following poem:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) onJul 10, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

Samir Sharma's death had shocked his fans and celebrity friends. After the news, celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Sanaya Irani, Ritvik Arora reacted to his demise and paid their condolences on social media.

