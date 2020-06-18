Samir Soni on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: It could have very easily been me or someone else hanging

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Monday, June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise.

Actor Samir Soni also mourned Rajput's death and penned an emotional note for him. The actor also spoke about how work pressure is increasing day by day irrespective of the field one is in. He added that anyone could have similar thoughts as Sushant must have had because the pressure is such. He wrote on Instagram, "To make my stand clear on the untimely death of one of our brightest rising stars SUSHANT SINGH (may his soul RIP) I am extremely disturbed because i know on any other day, it could have very easily been me or someone else hanging, instead of him, such are the pressures. But after over 20 years in this industry I have realized, GOD did NOT create us EQUAL or gave us equal opportunities, whether it’s in Bollywood, Politics, Business or any other field. So personally, I don’t like to point fingers on others, instead focus on beating the odds that are stacked heavily against me. Amen!"

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Speaking about his journey, the actor made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him an household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherished forever. You will be certainly missed, Sushant.

