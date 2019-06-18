Sanjay Dutt dedicates first Marathi production Baba to father Sunil Dutt

regional-cinema

Sanjay Dutt shared the motion poster of his first Marathi production Baba and dedicated the movie to his father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt

Late Sunil Dutt and son Sanjay Dutt

Following the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has ventured into production. The Munnabhai actor on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his first Marathi production Baba and dedicated the movie to his father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt. The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of the film on social media.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Dedicating our first Marathi film "BABA" to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad. #BabaOn2Aug - produced under the banner of @sanjayduttsproductions & @bluemustangcreations Directed By @picturewalaraj Written By: #ManishSingh"



The actor also announced that the film, directed by Raj Gupta, will hit the theatres on August 2. The movie features Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role and is based on father-son relationship.

Sanjay Dutt, who is very close to his father, posted a heartwarming message for his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary,

June 6, saying that he misses him every day. On actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniversary, Sanjay took to Instagram to remember his father.

The actor shared a black and white photograph of himself with his father and his sister. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!"

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you! A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onJun 6, 2019 at 1:18am PDT

Sanjay's fans got a glimpse of the bond he shared with his father through Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju that saw actor Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

