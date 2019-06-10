An emotional day one for Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 sets

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt are finally back in action after a long time! Mahesh Bhatt will helm the most anticipated sequel of his 1991 hit Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt - a movie that became an instant hit and charted records all across.

The first day of their shoot schedule brought out the sensitive side of the two men, as they got emotional while reminiscing their old shoot days on the sets of Sadak. Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt had tears in their eyes and it was overwhelming for everyone present on the sets to see the actor and the director get teary eyed. The duo comforted each other with a hug and that made the entire team on the sets even more emotional.

The 1991-hit Sadak revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, brothel's owner and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. The sequel will be a drama film which deals with the issue of depression and it talks more about love, loss and redemption. Both Sanjay and Pooja Bhatta are returning for the sequel.

Sadak 2, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director's chair after almost two decades with the follow-up. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos

Apart from this blockbuster sequel, the power-packed superstar will have a very busy schedule this year as he has six movies in his kitty. After giving hits like Kalank his line-up includes movies like Panipat, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam.

