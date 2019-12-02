Netizens are concerned about Sanjay Dutt in this photo with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sanjay Dutt and film exhibitor buddy Raj Bansal paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Ever since Rishi was back from US, Dutt was keen to catch up with him. Neetu posted a snapshot on Instagram and wrote, "Feels great when friends come over to just say how much they love you, how much they missed you (sic)."

But a section of netizens appeared concerned about Dutt. Social media was flooded with comments that read, "What has happened to Sanju baba (sic)?", "Sanju sir looks weak... is he okay (sic)?", "Sanju looks old (sic)." Some even told Neetu that she should have posted a better picture. Should we just blame it on the camera? Or on the fun-filled long bubbly evening, which perhaps made Dutt weary.

Sanjay Dutt has been keeping busy on the work front as well. He is currently gearing up for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Panipat, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt is essaying the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. Opening up about the character Dutt took to social media and shared, "It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong & fierce character in Panipat. See you all in the cinema on 6th Dec."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates