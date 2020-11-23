Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz finally sees the lights of the day

Three years since the film rolled, Torbaaz is seeing the light of day. Over the weekend, it was announced that the Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri-starrer will drop on Netflix on December 11. Girish Malik's action thriller, shot in Kyrgyzstan, was supposed to be Dutt's second release after his comeback Bhoomi (2017), but Rahul Mittra's production kept getting pushed. "It's special; a labour of love," says Mittra.

Before Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Rajkumar Hirani's PK in 2014. It was only after the release of the drama in 2017 that he was back in the Hindi film industry and began signing films one after another.

In these last four years, Dutt has acted in films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Prasthanam, Panipat, and was last seen in Sadak 2. Apart from Torbaaz, he's also gearing up for films like KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the first one ended on a cliffhanger that promised that the story will continue before it culminates forever. Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera, and his character is inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings.

For the uninitiated, the first chapter ended with Yash's Rocky killing his rival Garuda, who controlled the gold mines of Kolar with slavery and savagery. With a turn of events, Adheera had promised that he won't try to take over the gold mines as long as Garuda was alive. In the second part of KGF, we will see Adheera and Rocky engaging in a power struggle over the gold mines- as it hints, brutally.

Mounted on a large scale, KGF 2 has the stellar cast of 'Rocking superstar' Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst the others. The social media is abuzz as the fans are loving Adheera's look.

The actor is on the brink of completing four decades in the Hindi film industry. He began his career with Rocky in 1981 and became a big star with the success of films like Naam, Kabza, Saajan, Khalnayak, Sadak, Vaastav, Kaante, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

