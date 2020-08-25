Sanjay Kapoor shares 'brotherly love' between Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor with a throwback picture

It's the season of throwback pictures and videos and this is precisely what Sanjay Kapoor did recently on his Instagram account. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a throwback picture of Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

This adorable moment was nothing but a reflection of their 'unconditional brotherly love,' as the actor described in his caption. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Unconditional brotherly love â¤ï¸ @shanayakapoor02 @arjunkapoor A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onAug 25, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

Seeing the picture, Shanaya Kapoor commented with two red hearts. Recently, while speaking in an interview about his daughter's debut, Kapoor stated that it has been delayed by the pandemic. He had also congratulated her on his Instagram account by sharing a heartfelt post when she began her journey in Bollywood as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Have a look right here:

Coming to Arjun Kapoor, he's gearing up for a cross-border rom-com with Rakul Preet Singh and also Ek Villain 2. Talking about his entry into the sequel, a source recently quoted, "Reportedly, Aditya Roy Kapur was going to be the other male lead, but owing to creative differences over the script, it didn't work out. So Mohit was looking for someone and roped in Arjun for the same. Unlike the first part, in this instalment, both John and Arjun play villains."

It added, "There are several confrontation adrenaline pumping action setpieces designed for both John and Arjun and it includes a mammoth fight sequence as well. Arjun is paired opposite Tara in the film, but the plot is such that there might also be an Arjun-Disha love angle as well."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sanjay Kapoor: Had To Do Camera Placement, Lighting On My Own

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news