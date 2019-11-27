Sanjay Kumar: A budding entrepreneur in social media with a passion for achievement

Early childhood, Family background, and motivation: “We never lack in money, but lack people with dreams, who can die for those dreams" - Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba

This quote typifies the spirit of middle-class Indians, a paradigm shift from a conservative mindset to an open and adventurous one. Sanjay is a product of this new mindset, characterized by hunger for success with strong work ethics. Sanjay was born in a middle-class family with three brothers and a sister. Like most of the teenagers in this era, which saw social media change the landscape of online business, Sanjay's role model was Jack Ma, founder of one of the online e-commerce site Alibaba. Jack's never say die attitude in the midst of gigantic challenges captured the mind of Sanjay. He joined the printing course in Pusa institute of technology after completing his 10th standard.

Career and achievement:

“Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events and small minds discuss people "- Eleanor Roosevelt

Sanjay had an open mind, which was the key to discover hidden opportunities. He, along with his friend, was convinced that social media was a huge opportunity for individuals to become prosperous. Thus his foray in digital space started with an ad making for Google AdSense and Facebook. He achieved remarkable success with millions of followers on Instagram and Google AdSense, and his dream of owning a house and a car was very much in the realms of possibility.

Future and challenges:

“Your attitude determines your altitude" - Edwin M Sarmiento

Sanjay had to face a few difficulties with a social ad making policies placing restrictions on advertisement making a budget. Still, Sanjay's appetite for learning grew his expertise in other businesses like e-commerce. An excellent lesson for any entrepreneur is the capability to diversify through continuous learning and a unique business sense.

