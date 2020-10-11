Saqib Saleem on trolls: Never met them, how can I be affected by them?

Actor Saqib Saleem has been a victim of social media bullying and trolling several times. However, he says he does not let such negativity affect him. In August, Saqib was heavily trolled by many netizens who told the actor to "go to Pakistan".

Talking about such social media bullying, Saqib told IANS: "These people don't matter to me. I have never met them. How can I be affected by them? How do I even know they are a real persons? They could be anybody. They could be codes, algorithms -- anything. Technology has reached such a stage that you really dont know what is happening. I would rather distance myself from these and be happy with people who give me love and work with them."

Saqib believes in not responding to bullies. "I don't let the negativity that is not under my control affect me because today the internet is a free space where everybody is allowed to say whatever they want. So, I will not respond to them," he added.

Saqib was recently seen in "Crackdown", an espionage thriller series that marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

He will next be seen in the films "83" and "Comedy Couple".

