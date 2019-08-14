Sara Ali Khan's big bang 24th birthday on Coolie No 1 set in Bangkok

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on sets of Coolie No 1 in Bangkok along with co-star Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan had a grand birthday celebration on Monday on the set of Coolie No 1 in Bangkok. The actress' co-star Varun Dhawan wished her on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 22nd birthday (sic)." Now, those in the know say, Khan turned 24. So why did Dhawan make her two years younger? Did he get the math wrong or was he told that she's 22? Last year, there were reports that Sara celebrated her 25th birthday by cutting sugar and dairy-free cake. Will Sara clear the age muddle?

While everyone was busy pouring wishes for the actress, she opted for a personal low key celebration with her rumoured boyfriend - actor Kartik Aaryan. Kartik on Instagram shared an adorable selfie with the bday girl with sweet wishes.

The actress is currently for her next project Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The film is an official remake of the same movie which originally featured Govinda, and Karishma and was directed by David Dhawan. It went on floors a few days ago. The posters for the movie were also revealed on Sara's birthday.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan recently walked on the fashion ramp and she simply stunned with her sultry looks. Donning an embroidered lehenga, she stood as a showstopper grabbing the entire limelight. The Pataudi princess has been also featuring on the cover pages of top-notch magazines. Sara is one of the upcoming talents in B-town. Kicking off her career in Bollywood with Kedranth also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara went on creating the buzz with her stunning performance in Simmba. The film undoubtedly proved to be a super hit.

Varun Dhawan's last outing Kalank was a box office dud. Speaking about same, Varun Dhawan said in a media interaction: "I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. Lot of people told me, "don't show it." I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life."

