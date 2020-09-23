Saree with a BOW TAG introduced by Satya Singh

Indian Saree, the purest form of Indian tradition in the form of clothing with all the influencing factors has evolved so much since the history to the present form.

Lately the new “BOW TAG” with the saree has been introduced by Ms. Satya Singh in the fashion industry who herself is a Fashion Vlogger & Blogger, influencer by profession. As the fashion industry is evolving rapidly, the relationship of a saree with the “BOW” introduced is fresh and has never been introduced before.

The concept with the “BOW” twist is a classic technique, wearable to your workplace and is an Idol choice for the professional events to go. As there is a lot of western influence with the saree these days, it can be paired up with the most loved saree these days i.e. the “Ruffle” saree taking in consideration the “colorblocked” & “floral” sarees too.

Saree is one of the oldest and only surviving unstitched garment since 100 BC. What inspires Satya is the keen observations and research which she keeps on doing consistently on everyday basis. That’s when you can suddenly get struck with some fresh idea. The saree factually forms the core of the history and legacy. Over the eras it has become a sensuous, glamorous, boho, sporty, casual and what not apart from just traditional wear when it comes to draping the saree.

“This six yards of beauty can be draped in thousands of ways. And such iterations will put Saree in limelight with Gen Z globally” Satya said.

Over the past few decades the Eastern & Western culture have fused together to create new designs and provide fresh meaning to the Saree and our Fashion Industry. Similarly, the interesting fusion of a Ruffle Saree with the “BOW” involved several considerations while exploring the influence of a saree and this whole fusion is specifically designed and introduced to give all the limelight to ladies with a pinch of classiness and a fresh texture.

Satya has been creating inspiring and creative fashion which can be used by the ladies from all age groups. Her focus is to create more and more fashion which can be wearable, fresh, trendy and yet affordable for millennials, working women and fashionistas. Through her fashion store GlanzSpot she also plans to make these new fashions available online for everyone with customizations.

She has been leading Glanzspot, which is a trusted brand since three years now. As she keeps on doing the collaborative projects as a Style consultant or Style Guide with different brands, she guides, assists and provides styling and fabric online if reached out on her shopping store.

She has been featured various times in fashion magazines as a fashion blogger and influencer. Being an IT professional it takes a determination and great time management to follow her passion towards Fashion. Its totally inspirational and one should never give upon their passion, she says.

