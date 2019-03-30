Saroj Khan: Salman Khan said now, you'll work with me

bollywood

'90s top choreographer Saroj Khan admits she is out of work, superstar Salman Khan rushes to her aid

Earlier this week, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan - who was considered the last word in Bollywood choreography in the '90s and was the brains behind Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sridevi's sensuous moves - lamented how the industry had stopped knocking on her door with offers. As soon as Salman Khan got wind of this, he promptly asked her to meet him. mid-day has learnt that the two met at the superstar's residence on Thursday, with Salman promising to work with her in the near future.

"When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don't have any work [film offers], and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, 'Now, you will work with me'. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise," says the choreographer, who has worked with Salman in several memorable films, including Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). While Saroj refuses to divulge details about their collaboration, it is heard that Salman will rope in her expertise for one of the songs in Dabangg 3.

The two had an infamous fall-out in the mid-90s after Salman accused Saroj of favouring Aamir Khan over him in Andaz Apna Apna. However, they had kissed and made up during his Ganpati celebration in 2018. Their mutual respect is evident as Saroj adds that Salman was gracious enough to honour her other wish - that he meet her grandson. "My 13-year-old grandson, Aryan, has been unwell for some time now.

Being an ardent fan of Salman, he had expressed his wish to meet him. So, I had approached Sandhya [Ramachandran], who is part of his NGO Being Human. Next thing you know, Salman invited us over to his residence. He was so warm to Aryan and clicked many pictures with him. Salman also told him that when he gets better, he can join him on his film set."

