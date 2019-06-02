Satish Kaushik: Salman Khan takes his work seriously

bollywood

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik says Salman Khan has evolved a lot as a performer. The 63-year-old actor said the Bollywood superstar is dedicated towards his work.

"He is very warm and loving person. He is a subdued actor. Today his acting has lot of depth and he has become strong as an actor. He is a huge star and he does take his work seriously," Kaushik told PTI.

The filmmaker, who has also directed Salman in 2003 blockbuster Tere Naam, will be next seen alongside the 53-year-old actor in Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film is a remake of the Korean movie Ode to My Father. Kaushik plays the role of a naval officer in the film which is releasing on June 5. "Director Ali Abbas Zafar offered me this role and I accepted it. It has been a great experience working on this film... for me, it was about reconnecting with Salman after a long time," he said.

The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, when asked about the recent reports of a reboot of Mr India, in which Kaushik played the fan-favourite character of Calender, the actor said he is not aware of the project. "It is a big brand. If it was offered to me today I will do it. Calendar cannot be erased from my filmography. It is one of my most memorable roles. I will be happy to be a part. If it is made today I am sure it will do well. Back then we had a great team of people working on the film from actors to technicians."

