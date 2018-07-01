Saurabh Shukla, Yashpal Sharma bring cheer at 9th Jagran Film Festival

The recent Bollywood flick October, the critically-acclaimed S Durga and Steven Spielberg's The Post were screened along with other category-special movies during the second day

Mayank Shekar in conversation with Saurabh Shukla

The day 2 of the 9th Jagran Film Festival continued to receive warmth and applauds by its audience. The highlight of the day was the recollection and the celebration of 20 years of the film Satya with a special conversation between Saurabh Shukla and Mayank Shekhar.

The day also saw a live panel discussion involving India's top journalists, related to the world of cinema and its mega-effects. The journalists engaged in the discussion were Rahul Dev, Vartika Nanda, Bhupendra Chaubey and Anant Vijay led by Mayank Shekhar.

Journalists Rahul Dev, Vartika Nanda, Bhupendra Chaubey and Anant Vijay engaging in a panel discussion moderated by Mayank Shekhar

Among the other celebrities that attended the festival were Actor-director-theatre artist Yashpal Sharma during the premiere of his film Karim Mohammed along with the child artist Harshit Rajawat, Director Kamal Swaroop, Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Director Raj Vitthalpura and Director Zakaria Edayur.



Yashpal Sharma

Actor-Director-Theatre Artist Yashpal Sharma said, "This is my third time at the Jagran Film Festival and I am very thrilled that my film Karim Mohammed is having an exclusive premiere at 9th JFF which is to be released on August 24th this year. Film festivals like Jagran Film Festival are a great platform for doing movie premieres as this film festival has a broader reach as it is India's largest travelling festival."



Child Actor Harshit Rajawat

A special screening of the film Satya was organized as a part of the 20 years celebration. The audience was seen enjoying the recent Bollywood release, October starring Varun Dhawan. In the movie list of today was Steven Spielberg's The Post, Lijo Jose Pelissery's Ee.Ma.Yau, Reema Das' Village Rockstars and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's S Durga. Shashi Kapoor's Homage special New Delhi Times was also enjoyed by his fans.



Yashpal Sharma and Harshit Rajawat

The 2019 edition of the Jagran Film Festival will seen screening around 400 movies including multi-lingual releases in the categories of Documentary Competition, International Shorts, Thematic Specials and Student Focus- will all be a part of the 5-day festival fair.

The 2018 edition of the Jagran Film Festival that will connect 18 cities and showcase over 200 films will commence in Delhi and tour to other Indian cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur before concluding in Mumbai in September.

